6.8 magnitude earthquake hits north Argentina; no damage reported

The country sits astride the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity
A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook northern Argentina on Friday but there were no immediate reports of damages.
The quake struck at 8:09 p.m. local time with its epicenter about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the town of Campo Gallo in Santiago del Estero province. Its depth was 610 kilometers.
Authorities and local media reported no damages or deaths.
