Alec Baldwin back on shoot of 'Rust' following drop of charges

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties
Alec Baldwin is back on the sets of the movie 'Rust', two days after charges were dropped against him in the fatal shooting case.
The actor resumed working on the upcoming movie at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana, on Friday, reported People. It marks his first time shooting the project since he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while rehearsing a scene for the film in New Mexico back in October 2021.
Baldwin was photographed in character as Harland Rust, wearing a grey shirt with blood-stained cuffs, grey pants, a button-up black vest, high leather boots and an orange bandana around his neck.
According to sources close to People, Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin enjoyed a sushi dinner near the Montana set with their kids a day prior. "They were in a good mood," the insider says. "They seem in good spirits."
Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro in a statement said: "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin, and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."
The American actor's next court appearance in the case is on May 3. Baldwin already waived his right to appear at the preliminary hearing. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges in a court filing.
The film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins' death, according to ABC News.
ALSO READ:
There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties
The country lies on the fault lines in the Pacific Basin
The assistance from Saudi Arabia comes at a crucial time as the IMF programme will expire on June 30
Trial engaged and neutralised a hostile ballistic missile threat, elevating India into the elite club of nations having Naval BMD capability, said country's defence ministry
California jury finds electric vehicle maker's Autopilot feature did not fail in what apeared to be the first ever trial related to a crash involving the partially automated driving software
I’ll stay at 10 Janpath for some time, then we’ll figure out something, says defiant Congress leader
Company's AI rival to ChatGPT will be able to code in 20 programming languages including Java, C++ and Python, and also help debug and explain code to users
In the researchers' test, students scored an overall average of 76.7 per cent, compared to ChatGPT's score of 47.4 per cent