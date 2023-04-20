'Rust' criminal case against Alec Baldwin to be dropped: Actor's lawyer

The Hollywood actor was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals when it discharged, killing a cinematographer on the set

By AFP Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 11:46 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 11:53 PM

Manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" are to be dropped, his lawyer said Thursday, as newly appointed special prosecutors take over the case.

Baldwin was charged in January over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Western's movie set in New Mexico in 2021. He was holding the Colt .45 during rehearsals for the film when it discharged, killing her.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," said attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies had already announced earlier that there was sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against the veteran star. He only attended training for around 30 minutes, even though the session was scheduled to run for "at least an hour or more," they wrote, citing the film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

ALSO READ: