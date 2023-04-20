'Rust' criminal case against Alec Baldwin to be dropped: Actor's lawyer

In the last 28 days, more than 23,000 deaths and three million new cases have been reported to the World Health Organisation, in the context of much-reduced testing
Manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" are to be dropped, his lawyer said Thursday, as newly appointed special prosecutors take over the case.
Baldwin was charged in January over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Western's movie set in New Mexico in 2021. He was holding the Colt .45 during rehearsals for the film when it discharged, killing her.
"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," said attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.
New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies had already announced earlier that there was sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against the veteran star. He only attended training for around 30 minutes, even though the session was scheduled to run for "at least an hour or more," they wrote, citing the film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.
The seaweed also absorb five million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, according to a study published on Tuesday
All three assailants were under threat of attack behind bars and have been put into a high-security cell under CCTV surveillance, authorities said
Study shows that when antisense oligonucleotides are linked to a specific type of lipid, they are preferentially taken up from the blood into areas of stroke damage
The leader of opposition scotches speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the Bharatiya Janta Party
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel says will pay ministers 'Rs10 lakh' as he hits out at state government and organisers of Sunday's Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai
Decision not influenced by Twitter's new policy, rolled out in North America so far, of labelling public broadcasters as government funded, says Sweden's largest radio company
Russian minister of digital affairs says there are no plans to shut down free online encyclopaedia, which was fined by a Moscow court for not removing what it deemed as dangerous content