UN chief sending envoy over 'unprecedented' Sudan situation

Mon 1 May 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is sending an envoy to the Sudan region amid the "unprecedented" situation there, his spokesman said Sunday.

"In light of the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Sudan," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, Guterres is sending Martin Griffiths, the UN emergency relief coordinator, "to the region immediately."

"The scale and speed of what is unfolding is unprecedented in Sudan," the statement said. "We are extremely concerned."

