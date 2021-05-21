- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Nigerian army chief dies in air force plane crash
Air force said in a statement that its plane crashed near Kaduna airport.
Nigeria's army chief Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane crash on Friday, three military sources told Reuters.
The air force said in a statement that its plane crashed near Kaduna airport on Friday and it is investigating the immediate cause of the crash.
-
Africa
Nigerian army chief dies in air force plane crash
Air force said in a statement that its plane crashed near Kaduna... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes China's Qinghai
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages from the... READ MORE
-
Economy
Covid-19: Pakistan sees preliminary economic...
'Pakistan's per capita income jumped this year from $1,361 to $1,543' READ MORE
-
Economy
Pakistan bares 3.94% GDP growth target, almost...
Agricultural, industrial and services sectors driving economic... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE: 100% foreign ownership will cut cost of...
Expo 2020 Dubai will need conducive business environment. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan shares picture of his...
The Crown Prince welcomed his twins on Thursday. READ MORE
-
Aviation
Air India passengers' data leaked after...
The airline said it has taken steps after the data security incident. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Hindu doctor recites Kalima Shahada for dying...
Former UAE resident, Dr Rekha Krishnan, attributed her gesture as a... READ MORE