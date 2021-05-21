Africa
Nigerian army chief dies in air force plane crash

Reuters/Abuja
Filed on May 21, 2021

(AFP file)

Air force said in a statement that its plane crashed near Kaduna airport.


Nigeria's army chief Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane crash on Friday, three military sources told Reuters.

The air force said in a statement that its plane crashed near Kaduna airport on Friday and it is investigating the immediate cause of the crash.




