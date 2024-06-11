Malawi Vice President, 9 others killed on 'missing' plane

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima. Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 2:56 PM

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera said on Tuesday during an address to the nation that everyone on board the airplane carrying Malawi Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima that went missing on Monday had been killed.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defence Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 0917 local time (0717 GMT).