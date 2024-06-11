E-Paper

Malawi Vice President, 9 others killed on 'missing' plane

Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defense Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 0917 local time (0717 GMT)

By Reuters

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima. Photo: Reuters
Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 2:56 PM

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera said on Tuesday during an address to the nation that everyone on board the airplane carrying Malawi Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima that went missing on Monday had been killed.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defence Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 0917 local time (0717 GMT).


