E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Malawi Vice President's plane goes missing: Report

Besides Saulos Chilima, there are nine others on the aircraft

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima. Photo: Reuters
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima. Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 8:07 PM

Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 8:30 PM

An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi's presidency said on Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel


"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," Malawi's Office of the President and Cabinet said in a statement.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defense Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 0917 local time (0717 GMT), the statement said, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing.


ALSO READ:


More news from World