Malawi Vice President's plane goes missing: Report

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima. Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 8:07 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 8:30 PM

An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi's presidency said on Monday.

"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," Malawi's Office of the President and Cabinet said in a statement.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defense Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 0917 local time (0717 GMT), the statement said, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing.