78 gunmen killed in Nigeria air strikes: Military
The air force used the Alpha Jet fighter and attack helicopters to bombard the bandit camp.
Nigerian forces have killed 78 gunmen, known locally as bandits, during military operations including air strikes in northwestern Zamfara state, the air force said.
Heavily-armed bandits have wracked northwest and central Nigeria for years, but the groups have recently stepped up attacks on schools, kidnapping hundreds of students for ransom and prompting a military response.
"On 2 August 2021, Nigerian Air Force... locked on armed bandits on bikes moving into Kwiambana Forest Reserves (in Zamfara state)... over 78 bandits were neutralized, and their camps destroyed," air force spokesman Edward Gabkwet said in a statement late on Thursday.
The bandits were tracked to "extensive and well concealed camps with numerous huts" that were destroyed by the air force, the statement added, "in liaison with ground troops forming blocking forces around the targeted areas of the forest."
The air force said surviving bandits escaped and abandoned the camp.
The air force used the Alpha Jet fighter and attack helicopters to bombard the bandit camp, the statement said.
The Nigerian military first deployed to the area in 2016 and a peace deal with bandits was signed in 2019 but attacks on communities have continued.
Violence linked to these groups is just one of the challenges facing President Muhammadu Buhari's security forces, who are also battling a more than decade-long jihadist insurgency in the northeast and separatist agitation in the southeast.
Last month, heavily-armed gangs shot down an air force Alpha Jet over Zamfara although the pilot safely ejected and evaded capture.
On July 22, the air force said it had received the first six out of 12 Super Tucano light-attack turboprops from the United States.
-
Africa
78 gunmen killed in Nigeria air strikes: Military
The air force used the Alpha Jet fighter and attack helicopters to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taleban's actions won't help them gain...
Taleban attackers killed a top government media official in the... READ MORE
-
Americas
Look: Nasa Mars rover begins collecting rock in...
Nasa plans a mission to bring around 30 samples back to Earth in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: JPMorgan mandates masks for employees...
JPMorgan has brought back employees in the United States to the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian expats plan holidays back home as UAE...
Many expats eagerly looking forward to spending time with their... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai Metro service disrupted between 2 stations: ...
'Alternative buses service has been provided between both stations' READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from some Indian cities to Abu Dhabi from ...
All travellers will be required to quarantine for 10 days. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Bahrain adds more countries to travel red...
Bahrain’s Civil Aviations Affairs issues travel advisory update. READ MORE
News
Why UAE residents are buying more used cars