15 killed in suicide bombing at army camp in Somalia
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
At least 15 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bombing as recruits lined up outside an army camp in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a Reuters witness who counted the bodies at Madina Hospital said.
Officials at the hospital confirmed the dead were killed in an attack earlier in the day at a checkpoint outside the General Degaban military training camp in the capital.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Dozens of people crowded outside Madina Hospital searching for their missing relatives.
"My son is dead. I have seen with my eyes. Many boys perished. They were asked to come for recruitment and then bombed. The government is still hiding other casualties," said Amina Farah, sobbing as she collapsed into the arms of family members at the hospital.
Government officials were not reachable for comment.
Army recruit Ahmed Ali, who was struck in the head by shrapnel, told Reuters at the hospital: "The place was overcrowded with new recruits and soldiers when the blast occurred."
A Somali military officer, Odawaa Yusuf Rage, told state media earlier on Tuesday that 10 new recruits had been killed, and 20 others wounded, when a suicide bomber detonated explosives.
-
Europe
Austria: Man kills another because he was...
He walked into a police station and confessed to the crime. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
NRIs in UAE: How to choose the right life...
Get your questions answered. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian billionaire apologises for cheating...
India’s chess federation saw the incident as violating the... READ MORE
-
Africa
15 killed in suicide bombing at army camp in...
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi green pass: Residents glad 'everyone is ...
While most were prepared for the new protocol, some were seen quickly ... READ MORE
-
News
Abrahamic Family House: Worship place names...
The complex will feature a cultural centre that aims to encourage... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,127 Covid-19 cases, 2,094...
More than 53.5 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Covid-19: Emirates to emerge strong, says Sheikh...
Emirates Group on Tuesday reported a loss of Dh22.1 billion for the... READ MORE
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
14 June 2021
News
UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules