Afghan deputy PM calls ex-officials corrupt, says no place for them in the cabinet

Mullah Baradar claims Afghanistan has fulfilled all the conditions put in front of them as a precondition to their recognition

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. — AFP file

By ANI Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 9:01 PM

Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in an interview with Radio-Television of Afghanistan (RTA) on Monday, said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will not include any of the ex-officials of the previous republic government in its cabinet.

Baradar accused the ex-officials of being “corrupt”. He said that the integrity of the state will be harmed if he includes even one of the former officials, reported TOLOnews.

The interviewer asked Baradar about his stand on the international demand that Afghanistan should form an inclusive government. Responding to the question, Baradar said that during the Doha talks the US had given the names of some government officials to meet the same demand.

He said: “These people cannot be with us in the government, because even if they are five (even if only five people are included), they will harm our government’s standing and we don’t want our government to be brought down by such people,”

Baradar claimed that Afghanistan has fulfilled all the conditions being put in front of them as a precondition to their recognition. He said that as the conditions are fulfilled, the world should recognise them.

He added: “The Islamic Emirate has fulfilled the requirements for recognition and the world should have recognised it.”

Speaking on the current economic crisis which Afghanistan is grappling with, Baradar said that if the world does not help Afghanistan, then the country will be majorly impacted. He also emphasized that not only Afghanistan will be burdened but neighbouring countries and the world will be put in a bad light.

When asked about the girls’ education and the reopening of the universities, Baradar said that right to access education is everyone’s right. But he cited the country’s economic crisis and moral issues as the reason for the universities not to be opened.

“The education sector needs a strong economy. When economic challenges are resolved, we will provide educational facilities for all those who want to pursue their studies,” he said.

Baradar also denied the allegations by the former president Ashraf Ghani that he — Ghani — would have been killed if he had not left Kabul. Afghanistan’s acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund, during his first public address last year, accused Ghani of corruption and funds embezzlement, local media reported.