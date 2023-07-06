45-year-old entrepreneur, who spends $2 million a year to age backwards, reveals why he eats dinner at 11am

For the last two years, Bryan Johnson has been trying to bio-hack his body with the help of a team of 30 doctors

Photo: Twitter/@bryan_johnson

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 7:26 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 7:29 PM

Bryan Johnson, a 45-year-old millionaire entrepreneur from the US, has revealed that he eats "dinner" at 11 am as part of his plan to age backwards. The businessman has been spending $2 million (approx. Dh7,345,200) a year to achieve the body of an 18-year-old, according to Bloomberg.

Johnson is currently on a programme called Project Blueprint in which he follows a strict diet, monitors his vital organs, and undergoes several medical procedures and blood tests every month in a bid to look younger.

Now, Johnson has shared that he eats his last meal of the day at 11 am. A user, in a tweet on July 5, posted a screenshot of Johnson’s website page where he has shared his strict routine including what and when he eats.

Tagging Johnson, the user encircled the 11 am dinner time and asked the entrepreneur if it was true or a typing mistake. To this, Johnson replied, “My final meal of the day is at 11 am. I eat between ~6-11am”.

My final meal of the day is at 11 am. I eat between ~6-11am. — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 4, 2023

Who is Bryan Johnson?

Johnson gained significant wealth in his 30s when he sold Braintree Payment Solutions, a payment processing company founded by him in 2007, to Ebay for $800 million, according to the New York Post.

For the last two years, Johnson has been trying to bio-hack his body with the help of a team of 30 doctors. His routine involves daily MRIs, body fat scans, workout, and eating a very controlled diet, as per the official website of Blue Print.

I’d ask you what you think, but I really don’t care 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/k77rbk2b3M — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 2, 2023

Besides, Bloomberg reported in May, Johnson also swaps blood with his 17-year-old son, Talmage. As per the procedure, a litre of blood is drawn from Talmage and sent to a machine before his plasma is fed into Johnson’s veins. The millionaire had been receiving plasma for several months from a young donor after making sure that the person was healthy, free of diseases, and had an ideal body mass index.

