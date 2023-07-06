Tom Cruise shares behind-the-scenes video of 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning' train stunt

Photo: Screenshot/Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 6:58 PM

Tom Cruise is all set to return as Ethan Hunt with the latest instalment of the action-packed Mission Impossible franchise. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit the theatres on July 12. Cruise has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film where he talks about a daredevil train sequence.

In the clip, Tom Cruise is seen fighting atop a train, which is running “60 miles an hour through a real valley.”

Director Christopher McQuarrie, in the video, said that they wanted to build upon their previous films and apply that knowledge to make something “practical and real.” The filmmaker was possibly referring to the train sequence in the first Mission Impossible movie which ends with a helicopter crash in a tunnel.

McQuarrie added that his team had to build the train for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning as a “surplus of trains” wasn’t available. The sequence was shot in Norway and the United Kingdom.

McQuarrie said, “We had to build the train if we wanted to destroy it. To shoot it was particularly challenging. Not just to execute. But also to design all the different trains and cars that could actually function on working railway tracks. In this level of practical filmmaking, this may never be done again. The train sequence takes us on an adventure that is absolutely huge. There is a big fight on the roof….Going 60 miles an hour through a real valley.”

Sharing the video, Tom Cruise said, “This train sequence was tricky, but the outcome made it all worth it. I can’t wait for everyone to see it come to life!” Reacting to the video, the official page of Mission Impossible wrote, “Needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible!”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh movie of this popular action franchise. Hayley Atwell plays the role of the female lead while Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Frederick Schmidt and Esai Morales are all set to reprise their characters.

Tom Cruise was last seen in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. Cruise brought back to screens his iconic character Peter Mitchell (codenamed Maverick), a fighter pilot, in the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun.

