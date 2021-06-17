Restaurant Review: Chilli & Chutney

Indian cuisine is a gastronomical experience, which offers some of the most exciting, succulent flavours and takes your taste buds through an amazing adventure of spices and herbs. Nestled inside the lobby of the upscale Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Chilli & Chutney is a delightful melting pot of Indian food, culture and conversation. Complementing the traditional flavours of India, the food takes inspiration from the diverse culinary landscape of North India, bringing in a fresh perspective.

The restaurant offers variants of popular North Indian dishes with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. We started the evening with our all-time favourite Indian snack pani puri. But wait, it wasn’t the regular one. The pani puri came with an assortment of exciting flavours, including Pepsi shot with diced beetroot, cumin water shot with cashew nuts. Then came the potato samosas with mint and tamarind chutney and the famous Indian Papdi Chaat with crispy spinach. There was a Kachumbur Salad topped with burrata cheese, lemon, cumin and olive oil vinaigrette dressing. Each dish had a fresh and distinct flair.

Coming to the mains. A must-try is their ‘mutton nalli’, which is mutton knuckle cooked with spiced tomato gravy. It assimilated all its spices well, while the subtle flavours of the garam masala, onion and spices were infused to perfection. Next up, tandoori lobster served with mango and mint chutney, our traditional chicken tikka, marinated overnight with ginger, garlic and sour cream. The chicken tikka was available in three flavours — Red Tikka Malai, Haryali and Zafrani.

Chilli & Chutney offers you equally appealing desserts and beverages to tantalise your taste buds. Displaying a striking balance of flavours and awe-inspiring presentation, diners can enjoy an array of specially curated signature drinks and desserts like keshariya rasmalai and frozen kulfi. The beverage menu takes great inspiration from nostalgic ingredients and yet will surprise one’s taste buds with something new. One sip is all it takes to get rid of your exhaustion!

zubina@khaleejtimes.com