Waffle Wonders: Best waffles in the UAE

Who said we can’t have waffles for breakfast or even dinner? The crunchy and creamy mix of waffles is irresistible. From savoury to sweet, there are endless ways to make waffles. Luckily, you can find your favourite picks right in the heart of Dubai! With a wide range of options and limitless yummy toppings, you simply can’t refuse. So, for the huge waffle fans, here are our top picks of the best waffle joints around town.

Izu Bakery

At Izu Bakery, you get to try one of the most delicious waffles in town! Their secret? Keep it simple and fresh. Their freshly-baked waffle dough along with traditional toppings of strawberries, red berries and bananas make the perfect dish to start out your morning with a huge smile. So, if you’re ever bored of the same breakfast, it’s time to try out a new one.

Location: The Dubai Mall

Price: Dh140

Sarabeth’s

The buttermilk waffles at Sarabeth’s will definitely be your favourite! You wouldn’t have it any other way. The light airy dough with their secretly prepared syrup makes your breakfast experience like no other. Not only are they famous for their delicious waffles, but their unique milk toast is a specialty, which combines milk cake and French toast. It’s time to indulge in mouthwatering dishes!

Location: City Walk

Price: Dh295

Wofl

Want an easy and quick takeaway to enjoy on the road? Then Wofl is certainly your go-to place! With a drive-through service and a fast delivery right where you are, you can have the lightest waffle, with all kinds of chocolate or vanilla sauces, mixed with blueberries and any other toppings you crave. This is your time to shine and customise your own waffles that will be ready under five minutes.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Residence

Price: Dh115

Clinton Street Baking Company

Who would’ve thought that crispy chicken and waffle dough can be put into one meal?! Well, this place will make your wildest food cravings come true. With a thick, hot mid-brownish waffle and a slight crunch that complements the traditional American-style fried chicken served with a milkshake, you will get to have a taste of heaven at the first bite. And the best part? You get to enjoy this meal and a lot of other options at such affordable prices!

Location: City Walk

Price: Dh90

DipnDip

As the name literally suggests, this place will completely change your idea of waffles. Dipped in the finest Belgian chocolate with a countless number of dipping options, you will feel like you’ve entered a world of melted chocolate paradise. Whether you choose white, dark, or milk, there’s a taste for all chocolate lovers. As for dough shapes, this will not be the traditional squared waffles that you’re used to, at DipnDip, they go by a simple motto: keep it creative!

Location: Jumeirah 3

Price: Dh80

Chateau Blanc

With a mix of candies, marshmallows, and salted caramel ice-cream, this restaurant treats its guests with ultimate generosity. The French-origin patisserie offers a wide range of delicious and creamy desserts that cannot be missed. Not only this, but its exceptional food presentation truly captures the essence of old-fashioned Parisian art. If you’re looking for your next delicious treat, Chateau Blanc is the right choice.

Location: Umm Suqeim

Price: Dh200