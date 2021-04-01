Top Thai Restaurants in town

When one thinks of the eclectic flavours of the Far East, Thai cuisine immediately comes to mind. Whether it is an array of aromatic curries with unmissable tanginess, the stir-fry noodle dish, known as Pad Thai, fiery Tom Yum or the scrumptious Satay, Thai food always makes for an unforgettable dining experience. So, if you’re on the lookout for a perfect green, yellow or red curry, your search is over. Here’s a list of some of the finest Thai restaurants in town...

Mekong

An ‘exotic feast for the senses’, Mekong lives up to its promise of serving finger-licking Thai cuisine. With contemporary décor and quirky setups, like rickshaw-style tables located on the terrace, one can even opt to reserve a private dining area for an intimate experience, whilst enjoying traditional Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese flavours.

Location: Anantara Dubai

Average Cost: Dh470

The Thai Kitchen

The Thai Kitchen is an award-winning restaurant, known for its authentic Thai cuisine prepared by native chefs. The restaurant comprises three live kitchens, with exquisite woks, grills and noodle stands, along with a specially dedicated kitchen for Thai desserts (yes, please). Their green curry with an all-you-can-eat serving of rice, also available with meat replacement options like tofu, is a must-have!

Location: Park Hyatt Dubai

Average Cost: Dh280

Thiptara

Making for an elegant and intimate space, Thiptara is known for offering a mouth-watering range of Asian fusion. The venue, living up to its name (which means ‘magic water’) has a charming ambience with encapsulating décor and enables you to enjoy an almost meditative dining experience, while devouring flavourful Thai curry.

Location: The Old Town Island

Average Cost: Dh520

Benjarong

With breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, Benjarong exemplifies fine dining, the Thai way. Combining delectable flavours and an authentic culinary journey, the dishes are presented in an exquisite manner, packed with a vibrant burst of colours, making it a visually aesthetic treat for the ’gram lovers.

Location: Dusit Thani

Average Cost: Dh340

Pai Thai

Surrounded by serene waters, the outdoor seating at Pai Thai provides you with nature’s company whilst serving aromatic dishes. The award-winning restaurant offers a wide-range of East Asian meals, ranging from sizzling Thai curries, Yam (salads), Sup (soups) and a lot more!

Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr

Average Cost: Dh450

Tong Thai

If you want to enjoy a premium Thai dining experience, then this is the place to head to. Tong Thai serves authentic Thai cuisine, intricately prepared by native chefs, offering a full-range of classic dishes as well as Asian street food. With a refined setting, meticulous Thai service and sumptuous meals, the restaurant makes for an opulent dining experience.

Location: JW Marriott Marquis

Average Cost: Dh525

Miss Tess

When it comes to Miss Tess, it’s Asian street food galore. They have infused authentic Thai cuisine with gastronomy #theAsianway, offering a unique experience of their Far Eastern dishes. The ambience will take you back to the bustling streets of Thailand, filled with zesty whiffs of Thai street food, making for an immersive experience.

Location: Taj Dubai

Average Cost: Dh300

somya@khaleejtimes.com