The brewing culture of Arabic coffee in the UAE

There’s nothing as reminiscent as the captivating aroma of a freshly brewed cuppa. And the hot cup of coffee becomes even more nostalgic when the mud beans are infused with a copious dose of local flavour. Emirati coffee, comprising popular Arabic blends, makes for the perfect dose of culture and often comes in small servings, famously known as Qahwa. If you’re looking for a caffeine fix with an authentic edge, then here are our top picks for the best Arabic coffee around town.

Khan Murjan

Situated at the centre of the Khan Murjan souk, the charming decor, inspired by Syrian traditions and oud music, will spruce up your go-to caffeine boosters like nowhere else. In addition to the traditional hot drinks, Khan Murjan offers a feast of Arabic delicacies made from the freshest ingredients.

Location: Wafi Mall

The Coffee Museum

Isn’t the name enough? The Coffee Museum is nothing short of a caffeine junkie’s dream come true. Other than the true-blue Arabic coffee, the place offers an immersive experience, weaving the rich history of Arabic culture into the live-brewed hot drinks, formulated based on traditional Emirati methods of brewing.

Location: Al Fahidi District

Café bateel

A household name in the Middle East, it comes as no surprise that Cafe Bateel is a go-to spot for traditional coffee connoisseurs. From Bateel signature qahwa to royal qahwa to creative flavours like date latte, if you’re looking to have some fun with your coffee, this place has got you covered. And they even have a specially-curated Ramadan menu to go with the festivities.

Locations: Dubai Mall, Media City, Town Centre Jumeirah

H’s coffee

Renowned for their unique flavour, this coffee shop takes great pride in serving the finest brews in the region, sourced from high-quality coffee beans. If discovering the hidden caffeine gems is something you consciously seek, then be sure to check out their new cafe that is soon to open. Their Emirati coffee, oozing traditional flavours of saffron and other assortments, will definitely top your list.

Location: Abu Dhabi

Spill The Bean

An amalgamation of specialty coffees and wholesome treats, Spill The Bean brings the true taste of Arabia for the locals and tourists to savour. The coffee shop is serving a whole range of festive treats for the holy month, with premium Arabic coffee to go with a side of dates and local sweets.

Location: The Sustainable City

Arabian TeaHouse

Right from traditional Levantine aesthetics to a rich menu comprising all things Emirati, they not only serve aromatic brews like Arabic and Turkish coffee but also an extensive range of Arabic meals like machboos deyay, biryani samak and a lot more, capturing the very essence of Middle East, all under one roof.

Location: Al Fahidi District

