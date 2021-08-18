Must-try Acai bowls in the UAE

The berry superfood you need to start your day. A delicious bowl of acai is a powerhouse of fibres, antioxidants, nutrients and healthy fats, which makes for a great breakfast option. A sudden love and popularity of acai (pronounced: ah-sah-ee) bowls have compelled various cafes and restaurants to add them to their breakfast menus or even made them available all-day long. wknd. brings you the best acai bowls to try that not only look irresistible, but are also nutritious.

Brunch and cake

Definitely a must-try breakfast spot and they happen to have one of the best acai bowls that is not only super Instagrammable but tastes amazing as well. A mix of different berries blended together with a variety of toppings to choose from, this heavenly bowl of goodness cannot be missed.

Location: Al Wasl Road, Dubai

Average cost (two people): Dh240

The Acai Spot

The perfect meal in between your shopping trips. The Acai Spot is in various malls and the packaging is the perfect takeaway cup filled with some yummy acai and toppings of your choice. It is a power-packed meal to give you instant energy, besides other health benefits.

Location: Deira City Centre, Mirdif City Centre and DIFC

Average cost (two people): Dh140

Jones The Grocer

Want to enjoy a healthy berry breakfast in a cool and cozy atmosphere? Head to Jones The Grocer. Their breakfast menu is mouth-watering along with one of the best Amazonian acai bowls with banana, peanut butter, raw almonds and some refreshing fruit toppings.

Location: Multiple branches in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi

Average cost (two people): Dh190

Acai and Co

Build your own acai bowl at Acai and Co and enjoy the berry goodness. You can start by choosing the size, then a choice of different blends followed by an amazing variety of toppings and crunch to choose from. Or you can just choose one from the signature acai and yogurt parfait options. Doesn’t that sound berrylicious?

Location: Multiple branches in Dubai and Sharjah

Average cost (two people): Dh85

Arrows & Sparrows Cafe

Another breakfast spot with some great acai options on their menu, Arrows & Sparrows Cafe is a perfectly cozy place with beautiful interior to hang out with friends and family. They serve the original tropical acai berry bowl. Time to go and indulge in some delicious acai options.

Location: Emaar Business Park, Dubai

Average cost (two people): Dh190

Waffee Street

Want to enjoy some specialty coffee, desserts or a superfood meal like an Acai bowl? Waffee street is your place to go to. Enjoy the fruity, crunchy Acai that will really cool you down especially in this summer heat. They even have the option to create your own bowl with your choice of toppings. Sounds amazing right?

Location: Multiple branches in Dubai and Sharjah

Average cost (two people): Dh140