Keep your cool, folks: Ross Geller's favourite sandwich is coming to Dubai

Karen Ann Monsy /Dubai
karen@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 22, 2020

Ross Geller having a meltdown over his favourite sandwich in a still from the TV show Friends

The recreation, available in Dubai, will come complete with the famous gravy-soaked bread in between aka the Moist Maker

Fans of the TV show Friends can now find out if the hype was real for themselves

One of the most iconic sandwiches in pop culture has to be the one from everybody’s favourite TV show, Friends. Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer) famously loses his cool — and his job — in Season 5, Episode 9, after his boss carelessly tosses the former’s favourite Thanksgiving sandwich in the bin.

That sandwich is now the inspiration for Clinton St Baking Company’s Thanksgiving celebration this week, as it offers to bring a recreation of the famed triple decker to the doorsteps of residents this month.

“Over the years, we’ve realised that the flavours and textures of a classic feast are also very much craved by those that don’t have the time to put together a spread,” explains Hisham Samawi, Owner, Clinton St. Baking Company & Restaurant. “We wanted to translate this experience into a bite — and what better place to take inspiration from than a sandwich that is fresh in our memories, despite being created 26 years ago?”

So iconic is the sandwich that its recipe is also part of the official Friends cookbook, which was launched in September this year.

The secret to the greatness of the sandwich — according to Ross — is the extra slice of gravy-soaked bread in the middle aka “The Moist Maker”. Prepared to perfection by his chef sister Monica, it was (unfortunately) also the “only good thing” going on in his life at the time, considering he was 30, twice divorced and recently evicted. The ensuing meltdown after his boss decides to try it (without permission) and toss the leftovers is one of the show’s top laugh-out-loud moments.

Now, fans can find out if the hype about the turkey, cranberry sauce and mashed potato sandwich is real for themselves. The limited-edition treat will be available exclusively on Deliveroo from November 25-27 for Dh37.80.

Hisham does have a word of advice though. “Don’t forget to leave a note that it's yours if you don’t like to share!” he quips.

