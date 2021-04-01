Ways to boost your metabolism naturally

I am often asked what is metabolism and what purpose it serves. To put it simply, metabolism means the number of calories your body can burn. The higher your metabolic rate, the more calories you burn, which, in turn, means you lose weight faster. We all are born with a certain metabolic rate. However, we can also boost it naturally.

Green Tea: Drinking at least two cups of green tea every day can increase our metabolism by 5 per cent. The widely available tea, loaded with antioxidants, is available in a variety of flavours. It helps convert fat into free fatty acid, which can aid weight loss.

Smart snacking: Eating at regular intervals can sustain good metabolic rate. When you eat large meals with a gap of many hours in between, your metabolism slows down. So, having a small meal or snack every three to four hours is an easy way to keep your metabolism in check, burning more calories over the course of the day. It has also been proven that those who snack regularly eat less during main mealtimes. Try to have high fibre foods like nuts and seeds like flax seeds, soya nuts, fruits like apple, pear and peach.

Increase protein in your diet:

In order to increase one’s muscle mass, one requires protein. And the higher the muscle mass in the body, the higher the metabolism. Addition of protein will help your body store even more energy and recover from wear and tear of the muscles better than carbohydrate alone. This can easily be accomplished by adding milk to cereal, paneer to toast, or yoghurt to fruit. Packing some almonds and soya nuts for a quick and convenient protein snack is a good idea.

High intensity workouts like heavy weight training or intensive cardio exercises can boost your metabolism. It is about pushing your limits and burning maximum calories in that time. It actually helps in burning fat from the body. This will not only help you increase your metabolism but also increase your stamina. Just make sure you keep your workout fun and interesting. Take help of music, try variations in exercises or go for workout with a good company.

It’s been found that people who are obese tend to have lower metabolism than people who have ideal body weight. Therefore, it’s very important to maintain your body weight. Find your ideal body weight that matches your body type with the help of a registered dietician or nutritionist. Set realistic goals for yourself and try to lose 1 kg per week. Chart your progress. Weigh yourself once in a week.

In fact, did you know spicy foods tend to increase the BMR? But use this option in moderation as it may also lead to gastric problems at times.

Making small lifestyle changes and incorporating these tips into your routine can increase your metabolism.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com