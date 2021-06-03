WKND Decor Tips: Go rustic with your home aesthetics

You may wonder, why rustic? This is primarily for folks who appreciate natural materials to design their homes. The most typically used materials in rustic designs include raw and natural wood, clay, bricks, stone, concrete. Wooden beams are common in rustic homes because they add a beautiful appearance to the space. Wood is recommended to be used in your homes as it is durable.

A rustic coffee table in your living room will give your space a weighty and distinct character. Due to its texture and unfinished appearance, coffee table with the worn-off look will offer character to your living area. Some of these coffee tables may be manufactured from repurposed wood products, making them environment-friendly.

If you want your home to have a rustic appeal, choosing the proper colour palette is crucial. If you want to go for a modern rustic appearance for your home, pastel colours will work well, but the main base material should be wood or stone, to achieve the rustic aspect. It is recommended that you choose the original brown and warm tones that characterise the rustic theme for a vintage aesthetic that brings comfort.

Throw pillows and blankets, rugs, trays, plant-potters, and other accessories, which can help to bring out the elegance of the rustic theme in your home. Accessorising your walls not only completes the overall aesthetic of your home, but it also helps to tie your design concept together. Always have fun with your items and don’t make it look too plain. Take a chance and try something new or different.

There are numerous types of wood flooring that will give your space a rustic appearance. If you choose wood flooring, don’t overdo it with wood furniture because it will seem boring, plain and monotonous, which you won’t want to live with, on a daily basis. Allow some breathing room since too many wood features, along with bulky furniture, can make your home appear heavy and small.

Adding black metal accents to your door handle, sanitary ware, lighting, TV wall panel, lamp, and dining table legs, creates a rustic style that stands out. If your space already has light and breezy hues, the black accents will only give it a break by tying everything together. The use of black accents gives the room a contemporary feel and draws your attention. Make sure you’re not overusing it by making the room excessively dark.

Giving your home a rustic design entails giving it a raw, unfinished appearance, but that is part of the appeal because it provides comfort and warmth.

