Memesaab: Best memes of the week

So Italy won and lost this week. It got its victory (the first since 1968) at the European Championship but lost out to Serbian Djokovic at Wimbledon. Ah well. You win some you lose some. But the internet always wins, no matter what country’s playing. Here are some of my favourite memes this week. Read. And enjoy.

The Euro Final inspired a set of memes but this had to be my favorite

Djokovic loved the Wimbledon memes!

The memes are so good guys keep tagging me bahahaaa #WimbledonThing pic.twitter.com/j4vkYYcB0E — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 4, 2021

Here’s why you should never meet your heroes

Never meet your heroes... pic.twitter.com/QQ7XiHSs5u — David Scott (@arghkid) July 10, 2021

If you’re an England fan you probably need some handholding. And an account that can cure your blues. Here’s a cat dancing in Paris

pic.twitter.com/AzvZmFSKJy — this account will make you happy (@happyyouare) July 9, 2021

Or if you just want a cat to relate to here’s a sad cat

mood rn pic.twitter.com/LvjnjwovMx — Out of Context Cats (@OocCats) July 8, 2021

The internet can turn any serious moment into a meme. Check this one out! The Gulf of Mexico fire turns into a meme

pic.twitter.com/WtcKNH7nsX — I told my therapist about you (@itoldmythe) July 6, 2021

It even took a poke at poor old Will Smith (who is neither poor nor old, I’d say)

WILL SMITH EVERY TIME HE LEARN A NEW STORY ABOUT JADA AND TUPAC: pic.twitter.com/t1bUdPIgoF — The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) July 1, 2021

Unrealistic beauty standards strike again

Unrealistic beauty standards strike again pic.twitter.com/CvGr68RoID — Miri ‘Kroshka’ Teixeira (@AllegedlyMiri) July 1, 2021

Let’s not forget that the best way to cope with the internet is to learn to take a joke. Even at your expense.

The cashier at Trader Joe’s asked me if I worked at Equinox because I was wearing an Equinox T-shirt and I said, “No, but thank you for thinking I’m fit enough to be a personal trainer!” and she said, “They have cleaning staff too.” — jeffrey (@dccised) July 11, 2021

As a working mother, sleep memes are a hard relate

Me trying to get 8 hrs of sleep in just 3 hrs pic.twitter.com/NGXb1lRKFq — sleepy (@lolrelaxok) July 10, 2021

The memes I can’t relate to are nap memes. Who naps for four hours? I want to know!

when you try to take a 30 minute nap and wake up 4 hours later confused af pic.twitter.com/e6MJHsnGOb — (@cIutchs) July 11, 2021

So there you have it folks! This week’s top memes chosen and curated. What are your favorite memes? Write to us or tag #KTWknd and #Memesaab and let us know!