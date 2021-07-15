HOME > WKND > Features

Memesaab: Best memes of the week

Mahwash Ajaz/Dubai
Filed on July 15, 2021

Memesaab is a weekly column, where we bring to you the latest goings-on in the world of social media, including the best memes

So Italy won and lost this week. It got its victory (the first since 1968) at the European Championship but lost out to Serbian Djokovic at Wimbledon. Ah well. You win some you lose some. But the internet always wins, no matter what country’s playing. Here are some of my favourite memes this week. Read. And enjoy.

The Euro Final inspired a set of memes but this had to be my favorite

Djokovic loved the Wimbledon memes!

Here’s why you should never meet your heroes

If you’re an England fan you probably need some handholding. And an account that can cure your blues. Here’s a cat dancing in Paris

Or if you just want a cat to relate to here’s a sad cat

The internet can turn any serious moment into a meme. Check this one out! The Gulf of Mexico fire turns into a meme

It even took a poke at poor old Will Smith (who is neither poor nor old, I’d say)

Unrealistic beauty standards strike again

Let’s not forget that the best way to cope with the internet is to learn to take a joke. Even at your expense.

As a working mother, sleep memes are a hard relate

The memes I can’t relate to are nap memes. Who naps for four hours? I want to know!

So there you have it folks! This week’s top memes chosen and curated. What are your favorite memes? Write to us or tag #KTWknd and #Memesaab and let us know!




 
 
