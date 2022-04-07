How to gain mental clarity and make better decisions

To really find clarity, you simply need to start with the following mindset

By Anjaan Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 7:21 PM

I would like to introduce you the yogic concept of viveka. This is a Sanskrit word that roughly translates to “discernment”. You can see it as a greater sense of clarity and focus. Only with the skill to discern what is necessary or essential in your life and what is not, you will find more clarity in your life.

In sage Patanjali’s famous book of yoga aphorisms, The Yoga Sutras, he talks about viveka-khyati — the unwavering, fully mature experiential knowledge with no room for doubt. According to Sutra 2.28, we cannot achieve this unless we commit ourselves to a systematic practice called sadhana.

Most people live their entire lives without clarity. They make all their important life decisions without considering what they really want in their hearts. This life is not for running in the wrong direction but that is bound to happen if you do not take time to evaluate where you want to go.

To really find clarity, you simply need to start with the below mindset:

• I do not know it yet, let me learn it.

• I do not understand it yet, let me practise it.

• I do not experience it yet, let me explore it.

Clarity helps us to focus, to take inspired action, to be full of vitality. It helps us to live our lives to the fullest and truly serve ourselves and humanity. A lack of clarity causes inaction, a scattered mind, relationship worries, confusion, stress and finally, long-term tension.

Here are the main reasons you could lack clarity:

1. Projecting your own insecurities onto others and expecting them to behave in a certain way.

2. Desperately clinging onto your plans and not allowing the space to flow.

3. Holding onto the past without learning the skill to move on.

4. Self-limiting beliefs that stop you from doing what you really want.

5. Distraction: Pulling your attention in every direction instead of the one you want.

6. Fear of uncertainty and the inability to detach from the illogical worries about the future.

7. The need for constant validation and appreciation from outside.

Which one of these is clouding your vision the most? Allow yourself to be vulnerable and share it with me by email. We need to work on viveka together because at this current time in the world, we are all here to help each other through this period.

Here are a few simple ideas for to gain clarity:

1. Journaling: Write down your innermost thoughts with radicle honesty

2. Pause with purpose: Slow down and create space in your life. Schedule specific time for introspection on what you really want.

3. Develop open mindedness: What you hold on to makes your vision hazy. Practise letting go.

4. Take action: Once you start working on something, you will automatically get clarity if that’s what you want out of your life. Don’t wait for clarity to take start taking action.

5. Meditate and reflect: Spend as

much time as you can, finding the silence that exists between your thoughts.

The faster you get out of the mental fog, the more value you will hold to yourself and to the world. When you gain clarity, everything feels easier. I wish you tremendous viveka!

wknd@khaleejtimes.com

Connect with Anjaan across social media @MeditateWithAnjaan