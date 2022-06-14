Watch: Rainstorm in UAE nearly blows man away

Dusty conditions in parts of the country
Weather1 week ago
The man in the video above is every UAE resident ever when they experience heavy rains. UAE-based Storm Centre posted the video showing Fahad Mohammed truly enjoying the showers with arms wide open.
At one point, a strong gust of wind blows his cap away. He then hoods up his jacket while braving the high-speed rainy wind.
The video comes as summer rains hit parts of the UAE on Tuesday. It’s not just raining, it’s pouring in Al Ain.
A video posted by Storm Centre shows a tree uprooted by strong winds:
Another video posted on Instagram shows how it’s raining cats and dogs in the garden city:
Earlier today, the NCM had issued a rain alert for some eastern areas, including Al Ain.
“A chance of convective clouds formation over some eastern areas … associated with rainfall and fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility at times,” the NCM had posted.
The alert is on till 7pm tonight.
ALSO READ:
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
Dusty conditions in parts of the country
Weather1 week ago
Skies to be fair in general
Weather1 week ago
Winds to cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
Winds to cause blowing dust over some areas
Weather1 week ago
Maximum temperature to range between 39.7 and 42.7 °C
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds to cause blowing sand
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning
Weather2 weeks ago
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning
Weather2 weeks ago