Watch: Rainstorm in UAE nearly blows man away

Resident is seen having the time of his life getting soaked in the downpour

Tue 14 Jun 2022

The man in the video above is every UAE resident ever when they experience heavy rains. UAE-based Storm Centre posted the video showing Fahad Mohammed truly enjoying the showers with arms wide open.

At one point, a strong gust of wind blows his cap away. He then hoods up his jacket while braving the high-speed rainy wind.

The video comes as summer rains hit parts of the UAE on Tuesday. It’s not just raining, it’s pouring in Al Ain.

A video posted by Storm Centre shows a tree uprooted by strong winds:

Another video posted on Instagram shows how it’s raining cats and dogs in the garden city:

Earlier today, the NCM had issued a rain alert for some eastern areas, including Al Ain.

“A chance of convective clouds formation over some eastern areas … associated with rainfall and fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility at times,” the NCM had posted.

The alert is on till 7pm tonight.

