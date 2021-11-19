Video: Rains lash parts of the UAE on Friday

Heavy rain was reported over the Corniche
Weather1 week ago
Rainfall lashed several parts of the UAE on Friday afternoon - a sign that winter is, slowly but surely, approaching.
Several videos on social media recorded motorists navigating wet roads and reduced visibility.
Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had warned residents about the formation of convective clouds due to cloud seeding.
Rainfall was also reported in parts of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, including Ghantout, Al Marjan and Al Dhait, as well as over Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Al Itihad Road.
The country will also experience dips in temperature, with the lowest dropping to 15 degrees Celsius in Gasyoura, Abu Dhabi.
Heavy rain was reported over the Corniche
Weather1 week ago
Earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded in Falaj Al Mualla
Weather1 week ago
NCM issued an alert about 'heavy rains and strong winds' in the country’s Eastern region
Weather1 week ago
The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a code orange dust storm alert for Dubai and surrounding areas.
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times
Weather1 week ago
Country is likely to be affected by rains, cooler temperatures and fog formations in the coming days.
Weather1 week ago