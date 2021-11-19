Video: Rains lash parts of the UAE on Friday

Stunning footage shows motorists navigating wet roads

Screengrab

Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 2:26 PM

Rainfall lashed several parts of the UAE on Friday afternoon - a sign that winter is, slowly but surely, approaching.

Several videos on social media recorded motorists navigating wet roads and reduced visibility.

Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had warned residents about the formation of convective clouds due to cloud seeding.

Rainfall was also reported in parts of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, including Ghantout, Al Marjan and Al Dhait, as well as over Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Al Itihad Road.

The country will also experience dips in temperature, with the lowest dropping to 15 degrees Celsius in Gasyoura, Abu Dhabi.