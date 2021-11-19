UAE weather: Cloudy skies, chance of light rain on Friday

Earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded in Falaj Al Mualla
UAE residents can look forward to a pleasant start to the weekend as cloudy skies and light showers are expected in the country on Friday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), rainfall was reported in parts of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, including Ghantout, Al Marjan and Al Dhait, as well as over Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Al Itihad Road.
The NCM also issued an alert, warning residents about the formation of convective clouds due to cloud seeding until 10am.
The country will also experience dips in temperature, with the lowest dropping to 15 degrees Celsius in Gasyoura, Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, other parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to be in the low-20s range, while the highs will be 30 degrees Celsius in both emirates.
Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.
