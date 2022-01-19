UAE weather: Temperature to drop further with chance of rainfall

The country will be affected by extension of surface low pressure from the southwest.
Weather5 days ago
The temperature will dip significantly on Wednesday, with a chance of rainfall.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, it could be as cold as 5°C in mountainous areas. Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, especially over some northern, eastern and coastal areas.
It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning over some eastern coastal areas, with a probability of mist formation. Light to moderate winds may become freshening at times over the sea.
Seas will be rough, becoming moderate by evening in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman Sea.
