UAE weather: Temperature to drop as low as 22°C in some areas

UAE residents can look forward to a dip in temperatures on Thursday.
The National Centre of Meteorology expects the temperature to drop as low as 22°C in some internal areas.
It will also be humid by night and Friday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, especially westward.
Skies will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with light to moderate winds.
Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Humidity levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
