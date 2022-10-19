UAE-Philippines flights: All you need to know about new travel requirement

The new travel document — called the eArrival Card — promises a more streamlined, simpler database that requires fewer details

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 7:29 PM

Following a number of complaints from expats flying home, the Philippine government has officially replaced its online travel database One Health Pass with a new electronic arrival card, it was announced on Tuesday.

With the new travel document — called the eArrival Card — the government promises a simpler, more streamlined process that would require fewer details, the Philippines’ Department of Health told local media.

The eArrival Card also replaces the health declaration checklist that all travellers used to complete manually upon landing at the airport.

Here’s all you need to know about the new requirement based on the Bureau of Quarantine’s (BOQ) answers to top questions:

What is the official website for the eArrival card?

The www.onehealthpass.com.ph is the only official registration website for all international inbound travelers to the Philippines.

Do I need to pay a fee?

eArrival Card registration is free of charge and does not collect or require any form of online payment. Beware of fake, fraudulent, or scam websites and entities which require payment upon registration.

Do I need to download an APP to use the card?

No. The eArrival Card is a web-based online platform. All you need is a smartphone or tablet or laptop or personal computer. You can open the card using a mobile or computer internet browser.

Can I register few days before the flight (before I travel)?

Yes. You may only register within 3 days (or 72 hours) prior to your arrival in the Philippines. Travellers are enjoined to present their proof of valid eArrival Card registration prior to flight boarding. It is important that your recent declaration of health condition is within 72 hours before arrival.

What do I need to do after I register?

Take a screenshot of your personal QR Code or Barcode before closing or exiting the eArrival Card website. You will be required to show this QR code/Barcode to an airline representative before being allowed to board your flight. Upon arrival in the Philippines, you must present this QR code or barcode to the quarantine officers for verification.

What is the difference between the Barcode and QR Code of eArrival Card?

The QR Code is issued by the system when your submission of the required information and attachments are complete and complies with the IATF latest entry protocols. On the other hand, you will be issued a Barcode in case you have missing requirements and you will be interviewed upon arrival at the airport by a BOQ personnel to manually verify and determine if you will be required to undergo facility-based quarantine and RT-PCR Testing.

What happens if I have a QR Code issued upon successful registration?

If you received a QR Code upon registration with eArrival Card, you are pre-qualified for the express lane upon your arrival at the airport/seaport. This means that there’s no need to show the other documents to the Quarantine Officer. However, the data are still reviewed and verified by the BOQ before your actual arrival at the airport in case you have submitted wrongful information and/or the supporting documents you have submitted or uploaded, such as the vaccination or Covid-19 test, is incomplete or incorrect, you will be flagged by the BOQ and may still be required to undergo manual verification upon arrival. Therefore, ensure that you have properly filled out your information and submitted the correct document.

What happens if I have a Barcode issued upon successful registration?

You will be manually verified by the Quarantine Officers to determine if you are compliant with the entry protocol set by the Philippine Government. It is necessary to show the specific documents which will be asked from you by the officer.

Can I print my eArrival Card personal QR code/Barcode instead of screenshot?

Yes. You can print this for presentation at airport/seaport of origin and upon arrival in the Philippines. Yet again, for your convenience, you may as well take a screenshot and save your personal QR code/Barcode in your smartphone for presentation at the airport/seaport and upon arrival in the Philippines.

I lost the screenshot of my personal QR Code/Barcode, what do I do?

If you registered within 72 hours prior to your arrival to the Philippines, you may retrieve your personal QR Code/Barcode and view some of your details using the “My Profile” tab in the eArrival Card website. To open my profile, go to www.onehealthpass.com.ph and enter your family name and transaction number then press the log in button.

I lost my transaction number; how can I open my profile?

Click on the “Lost your transaction number?” and follow the instructions carefully. If your registration is still valid, you will be able to proceed, and your transaction number will be emailed to your registered email address.

I made a mistake. Can I still edit my information after I have successfully registered?

For as long as you have not been processed, verified, and tagged as arrived by the border health authorities (BOQ), you may still change some of your information in the eArrival Card through the “Open My Profile” tab on the website. You will not be able to edit your data once you have arrived, verified and tagged as arrived by the Quarantine Officer. The editable information is mainly the data that is needed during the issuance of your quarantine certificate (i.e. arrival date, address, other personal info).

