UAE weather: Rising mercury to touch 40°C

Light to moderate winds, humidity expected

By Web Desk Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 6:30 AM

Temperature is on the increase in the UAE, with up to 40°C-weather being predicted for some internal areas.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be hot during the daytime, with skies being air in general and partly cloudy at times.

Light to moderate winds will offer some respite, as the authority also predicts it will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: