UAE weather: Rising mercury to touch 40°C

Light to moderate winds will blow, with the speed 10-20 reaching 30km/hr
Weather1 week ago
Temperature is on the increase in the UAE, with up to 40°C-weather being predicted for some internal areas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be hot during the daytime, with skies being air in general and partly cloudy at times.
Light to moderate winds will offer some respite, as the authority also predicts it will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Light to moderate winds will blow, with the speed 10-20 reaching 30km/hr
Weather1 week ago
The mercury will hit 35°C in Dubai
Weather1 week ago
Conditions at sea are expected to be slight to moderate
Weather1 week ago
Winds may pick up during the day, blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures to gradually increase.
Weather2 weeks ago
The country usually record about 100mm of precipitation annually
Weather2 weeks ago
Blowing dust may reduce visibility in some areas.
Weather2 weeks ago
Temperatures expected to increase today.
Weather2 weeks ago