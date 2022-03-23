Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Zakat Al Fitr amount announced

Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Covid rules, Taraweeh prayers, Iftar timings, work hours; what you need to know
This will be the third socially distanced Ramadan
The value of Zakat Al Fitr in the UAE this year has been set at Dh25 per person.
Zakat Al Fitr is a charity taken for the poor a few days before the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
The amount can be given from the first day of Ramadan and until the morning of Eid Al Fitr, before the Eid prayer time.
Every Muslim man and woman, who owns more than what he or she needs, is obligated to give Zakat Al Fitr as prescribed by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Heads of households have to give the amount for each of non-earning members of his/her family.
