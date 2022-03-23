Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Zakat Al Fitr amount announced

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 7:40 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 7:41 PM

The value of Zakat Al Fitr in the UAE this year has been set at Dh25 per person.

Zakat Al Fitr is a charity taken for the poor a few days before the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The amount can be given from the first day of Ramadan and until the morning of Eid Al Fitr, before the Eid prayer time.

Every Muslim man and woman, who owns more than what he or she needs, is obligated to give Zakat Al Fitr as prescribed by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Heads of households have to give the amount for each of non-earning members of his/her family.

