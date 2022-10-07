UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued as fog blankets country

This is the second such sighting in under 10 days; last week, residents recorded what looked like a small tornado swirling above the ground
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
The authority has also issued red and yellow alerts across the nation as fog blankets the country. Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents to remain cautious on roads and be mindful of the revised speed limits.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 42ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.
Humidity levels will range from 10 to 55 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
This is the second such sighting in under 10 days; last week, residents recorded what looked like a small tornado swirling above the ground
This month has seen the relative humidity increase slightly as compared to August; conditions in the last few days have been foggy as a result
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
Chance of some convective raincloud formations eastward and southward by Wednesday afternoon; light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust
Drivers urged to exercise caution and follow traffic speed limit
Police have warned motorists to be careful on the road and to pay attention to the changing speed limits
Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists to be careful on the road and to pay attention to the changing speed limits
Motorists warned as fog likely to affect horizontal visibility in coastal and internal areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah until 9am on Monday