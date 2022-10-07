UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued as fog blankets country

Police have warned residents to remain cautious on roads and be mindful of the revised speed limits

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 6:21 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

The authority has also issued red and yellow alerts across the nation as fog blankets the country. Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents to remain cautious on roads and be mindful of the revised speed limits.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 42ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.

Humidity levels will range from 10 to 55 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

