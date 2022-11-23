UAE weather: Partly cloudy; temperature to drop to 22°C

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some internal areas
The weather in the UAE on Wednesday will be partly cloudy. Convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, will form over the eastern parts of the country, extending to certain coastal areas and islands.
Temperatures are set to reach 31°C and 32°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and both emirates will see a low temperature of 22°C.
It will be humid by night and on Thursday morning over some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times with cloud formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate – potentially becoming rough at times as clouds form – over the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.
Humidity is set to reach 80% in Abu Dhabi and Dubai; light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust, especially over the sea
Visibility may drop at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9am, as fog blankets the nation
Temperatures in the country could be as low as 18ºC
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
There is a chance of convective clouds forming over the eastern parts of the country by afternoon which may lead to precipitation
The season is characterised by significant drop in temperatures, strong winds and light to heavy showers