UAE weather: Partly cloudy, humid Saturday

By Web Desk Published: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 6:29 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning. There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds eastward by afternoon.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 48ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 46ºC in Abu Dhabi, 44ºC in Dubai.

The day will also be moderately humid with levels ranging from 15 to 80 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

