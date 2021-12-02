UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Thursday

Police urge motorists to drive with caution as visibility will be affected due to fog
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and humid on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general. Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.
It will get humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds. Sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
The low pressure will move towards the East, away from the country, so the weather will become stable and mild in general.
In most of the interior and coastal areas, visibility will be reduced to the lowest
Chance of fog or mist formation in parts of the country.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times
Light to moderate winds can be expected
Stunning footage shows motorists navigating wet roads
Temperature will drop as low as 15 degrees Celsius
It will get humid by night and Friday morning.
