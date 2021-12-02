UAE

UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Thursday

The weather will be stable and mild in general.

KT file
KT file

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 6:52 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and humid on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general. Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds. Sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The low pressure will move towards the East, away from the country, so the weather will become stable and mild in general.


