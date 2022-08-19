UAE weather: Mercury to hit 48ºC, partly cloudy day ahead

Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds eastward by afternoon.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 48ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi, 42ºC in Dubai.

The day will also be humid with levels ranging from 20 to 85 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

