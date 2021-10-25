UAE weather forecast: Dip in temperature over the coming days

Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Temperatures in the UAE will gradually decrease over the coming days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is humid by morning with chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas – fair to partly cloudy especially eastward.
A fog alert was issued for parts of the country on Monday morning.
Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, with speeds reaching up to 30 kmph.
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather
