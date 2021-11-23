UAE weather: Foggy morning today, motorists urged to be cautious

In some mountain areas, temperature will go down up to 19 degrees Celsius
Parts of the UAE will see a foggy morning on Tuesday, according to a warning issued by the nation’s weather forecaster.
The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) issued a fog warning, adding that there is a chance for horizontal visibility being affected. In most of the interior and coastal areas, visibility will be reduced to the lowest and sometimes will be absent until 8.30am, the NCM warned in a tweet.
The Ministry of Interior called on road users to take caution and follow traffic instructions. In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
