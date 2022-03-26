UAE weather: Fog alert, mercury rises to 36ºC

The day will be dusty and partly cloudy at times over some areas

By Web Desk Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 6:29 AM Last updated: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 6:30 AM

A fog alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology, with expected areas of fog formation to be the Expo Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road.

The day will be dusty and partly cloudy at times over some areas. It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas.

Temperatures will be as high as 31ºC and 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow strongly over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand especially westward.

Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.