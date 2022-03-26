UAE weather: Fog alert, mercury rises to 36ºC

The day will be fair in general and cloudy at times over some areas
Weather1 week ago
A fog alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology, with expected areas of fog formation to be the Expo Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road.
The day will be dusty and partly cloudy at times over some areas. It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas.
Temperatures will be as high as 31ºC and 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Moderate to fresh winds will blow strongly over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand especially westward.
Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
The day will be fair in general and cloudy at times over some areas
Weather1 week ago
March 11 saw the mercury soaring to 42.1°C in Jabal Al Dhanna in Al Dhafra Region
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds will blow, with the speed 10-20 reaching 30km/hr
Weather1 week ago
The mercury will hit 35°C in Dubai
Weather1 week ago
Conditions at sea are expected to be slight to moderate
Weather1 week ago
Winds may pick up during the day, blowing dust
Weather2 weeks ago
Temperatures to gradually increase.
Weather2 weeks ago
The country usually record about 100mm of precipitation annually
Weather2 weeks ago