UAE weather: Fog alert issued; police warns motorists to exercise caution

By Web Desk Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 6:26 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy at times on Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Abu Dhabi Police issued a fog alert in the morning. They urge motorists to be cautious on the roads because of low visibility.

Temperatures will reach highs of 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.