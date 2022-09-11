UAE weather: Fog alert issued; police warns motorists to exercise caution

Authorities warn motorists of reduced visibility due to fog formation from 11pm on Friday to 8.30am on Saturday
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy at times on Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Abu Dhabi Police issued a fog alert in the morning. They urge motorists to be cautious on the roads because of low visibility.
Temperatures will reach highs of 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
