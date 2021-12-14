UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning

The weather will be stable and mild in general.
The weather in UAE will be cloudy and cool on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times.
A fog alert has been issued for parts of the country this morning:
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some Western areas.
Light to moderate wind, freshening at times.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Heavy rains hit UAE this week.
Parts of the country have been recording heavy showers over the last three days
Motorists in Khor Fakkan are being wowed by gorgeous roadside falls
The NCM reported heavy rains over Fujairah’s Wadi Al Fay, Ghub and Masafi-Dibba Road
Rough seas alert until Tuesday morning.
Skies will be cloudy, with a continued decrease in temperatures
Upper air low pressure likely to cause rains till Tuesday
