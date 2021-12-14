UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 6:32 AM

The weather in UAE will be cloudy and cool on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

A fog alert has been issued for parts of the country this morning:

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some Western areas.

Light to moderate wind, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.