UAE weather: Dusty forecast, temperature expected to drop slightly

Highest temperature recorded on Thursday was 50.5°C in Owtaid, Al Dhafra Region
Weather1 week ago
The day will be dusty and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Some clouds will appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon.
There is a possibility of fog with deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 08.30am.
Temperatures are expected to drop, offering residents some respite from the heat. The highest temperature in Dubai will be 41ºC, and in Abu Dhabi will be 38ºC.
Humidity levels are expected to increase by night and tomorrow morning with a probability of mist or fog formation.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the day. This may cause blowing and suspended dust and sand.
Highest temperature recorded on Thursday was 50.5°C in Owtaid, Al Dhafra Region
Weather1 week ago
Authorities urge drivers not to get distracted by taking videos on their phone
Weather1 week ago
Skies to be dusty to partly cloudy at times
Weather1 week ago
Humid by night, Thursday morning
Weather1 week ago
The day will be hot and fair in general
Weather1 week ago
Summer rains are not uncommon in the country even as temperatures hit 50ºC
Weather1 week ago
Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
Weather1 week ago
It will be humid by night and Monday morning
Weather2 weeks ago