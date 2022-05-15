UAE weather: Dusty forecast for Sunday, mercury to rise

It will get humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas

By Web Desk Published: Sun 15 May 2022, 6:53 AM

The weather in UAE will be dusty on Sunday with a rise in temperature, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is dusty and hot during the day over some northern and eastern areas, becoming fair in general.

Temperatures are expected to increase.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially over the sea, with suspended and blowing dust during daytime especially Eastward. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.