UAE weather: Dusty forecast for Sunday, mercury to rise

Blowing sand to reduce horizontal visibility over some areas
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be dusty on Sunday with a rise in temperature, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is dusty and hot during the day over some northern and eastern areas, becoming fair in general.
Temperatures are expected to increase.
It will get humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially over the sea, with suspended and blowing dust during daytime especially Eastward. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.
Blowing sand to reduce horizontal visibility over some areas
Weather1 week ago
Visibility may be less than 2,000 metres over some areas
Weather1 week ago
A significant increase in temperature expected today, says NCM
Weather1 week ago
Mercury to hit a high of 43°C during the long break
Weather1 week ago
Expect light to moderate winds on last day of Ramadan
Weather2 weeks ago
Winds to cause blowing dust
Weather2 weeks ago
Dusty climes to reduce horizontal visibility
Weather2 weeks ago
Rain to hit parts of the country today
Weather2 weeks ago