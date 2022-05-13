UAE weather: Drop in temperature on Friday

A significant increase in temperature expected today, says NCM
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can expect a drop in temperature on Friday, accompanied by fair to dusty skies.
The National Centre of Meteorology also predicts moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, strong at times, especially over the sea, will cause suspended dust, especially westward, reducing the horizontal visibility during the daytime.
It will also be humid by night and Saturday morning over some northern areas.
ALSO READ:
The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by night, in the Oman Sea.
A significant increase in temperature expected today, says NCM
Weather1 week ago
Mercury to hit a high of 43°C during the long break
Weather1 week ago
Expect light to moderate winds on last day of Ramadan
Weather1 week ago
Winds to cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
Dusty climes to reduce horizontal visibility
Weather2 weeks ago
Rain to hit parts of the country today
Weather2 weeks ago
Authorities expect cloud seeding efforts to bear fruit
Weather2 weeks ago
Partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday
Weather2 weeks ago