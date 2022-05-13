UAE weather: Drop in temperature on Friday

Blowing sand to reduce daytime visibility

By Web Desk Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 6:25 AM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 6:30 AM

UAE residents can expect a drop in temperature on Friday, accompanied by fair to dusty skies.

The National Centre of Meteorology also predicts moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, strong at times, especially over the sea, will cause suspended dust, especially westward, reducing the horizontal visibility during the daytime.

It will also be humid by night and Saturday morning over some northern areas.

The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by night, in the Oman Sea.