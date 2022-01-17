UAE: Weather alert issued for Monday morning; dusty, rainy forecast

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.

KT file

Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 6:21 AM

The weather in UAE will be dusty and rainy on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times especially over some Northern, Eastern areas and over the sea with a chance of rainfall over long intervals.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

NCM also issued a weather alert until 9am.

