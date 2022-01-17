UAE: Weather alert issued for Monday morning; dusty, rainy forecast

Temperature to drop to 6°C.
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be dusty and rainy on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times especially over some Northern, Eastern areas and over the sea with a chance of rainfall over long intervals.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.
NCM also issued a weather alert until 9am.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and Moderate to rough in Oman Sea.
Temperature to drop to 6°C.
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Monday morning.
Weather1 week ago
A sheet of ice covered the country's highest peak
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times westward
Weather1 week ago
The NCM also predicts chances of fog formations
Weather1 week ago
Residents can expect a windy day ahead
Weather1 week ago
Blowing dust may affect visibility
Weather1 week ago
Freezing temperature recorded in Jabal Jais
Weather1 week ago