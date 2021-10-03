Cyclone Shaheen: Hatta parks, facilities temporarily closed

Winds may cause blowing dust
The Dubai Municipality has announced the temporary closure of Hatta Parks and other community facilities.
This is a precautionary measure against the expected weather changes caused by Cyclone Shaheen.
Schools in the enclave had earlier shifted to distance learning.
Mountainous and low-lying areas; coasts and valleys are among the areas that are expected to see inclement weather over the next two days.
Heavy rains of different intensities are expected to cause flash floods in the valleys and water torrents in low-lying areas.
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
