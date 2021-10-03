Cyclone Shaheen: All flights to, from Muscat airport postponed, rescheduled

Winds may cause blowing dust
All flights to and from Muscat International Airport have been postponed and rescheduled due to Cyclone Shaheen, it was announced on Sunday.
The cyclone has hit different parts of Oman. Authorities in the UAE have also announced precautionary measures and issued advisories for the residents during the cyclone.
"Dear traveller! We would like to inform you that all flights to and from Muscat International Airport have been postponed and rescheduled to a further notice to avoid any risks that may result from the direct impact of climate conditions on the airport's operations," Oman Airports said in a statement on its Twitter account.
Earlier, Oman Air also announced rescheduling of around two dozen of its flights connecting to Dubai, the Indian subcontinent, the Philippines and other Middle Eastern countries due to the cyclone.
The Gulf country's national carrier has rescheduled its flights on Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, Manila, Colombo, Dhaka, Amman, Chittagong, Trivandrum, Hyderabad, Chennai, Muscat, Cairo and Dar-es-Salaam routes.
In addition, flights scheduled to a number of domestic destinations have also been revised due to the cyclone.
