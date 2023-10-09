UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Your favourite 'LuLu Hypermarket' is now open at Dubai Mall, Zabeel

From farm-fresh produce to the latest gadgets, home essentials to scrumptious bakery treats, LuLu has it all

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
by

Yasmin Mustafa

Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 5:30 PM

Come and enjoy twice the shopping fun at LuLu Hypermarket in Dubai Mall, Zabeel.

ALSO READ:

Yasmin Mustafa

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

What is 'Swiftonomics?'

videos

What is 'Swiftonomics?'

From massive ticket sales to tourism surges, discover how Taylor Swift is the secret ingredient for boosting local economies across the globe. Let's delve into the financial impact of Swift's star power!

videos