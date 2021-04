World | 25 Apr 2021

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story

On Sunday, Israel rescinded the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors and fully reopened schools in the latest return to relative normality, boosted by a mass-vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic. With almost 54% of its 9.3 million population having received both shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Israel has logged sharp drops in contagion and cases. In this KT Explains video, we look at Israel's success in battling the Coronavirus pandemic.