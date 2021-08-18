Videos
Logo
Videos | 18 Aug 2021

Watch: Taliban hold first news conference in Kabul

At their first news conference after their takeover in Afghanistan, the Taliban leaders hinted at a rule unlike their earlier brutal regime. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s chief spokesman assured peace and stability in the region. He also promised to allow women to work and study. Many are not yet convinced by their vows of moderation. Will the world look past their history of violence and repression?
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Latest Videos
  • Videos
    KT Morning Chat: Taliban vow peace; new rapid PCR test norms for 6 countries
  • Technology
    00:03:18
    #StarTech: A digital platform to translate sign language
  • World
    00:02:42
    Watch: Joe Biden defends withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan
  • Videos
    00:05:39
    KT Morning Chat: Biden defends Afghanistan pullout; 6 countries removed from Abu Dhabi green list
  • KT Engage
    00:02:12
    Franklin Templeton: Client Value Proposition
  • World
    00:01:54
    Video: Surreal scenes unfold across Kabul as Taliban take over Afghanistan
  • Videos
    00:05:33
    KT Morning Chat: Taliban declare Afghan 'war is over'; students in UAE not to switch learning model mid-term
  • Videos
    00:01:37
    Video: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaves the country as Taliban move further into Kabul
  • Nation
    00:06:40
    KT Morning Chat: Unvaccinated passengers to quarantine for 10 days
  • Videos
    00:03:00
    Video: Dubai's Pakistan Association marks 75th Independence Day
  • Videos
    00:05:09
    KT One-on-One with Eitan Na'eh, Israel's Head of Mission in UAE
  • Videos
    00:06:31
    KT Morning Chat: UAE passengers can register approved Covid jabs online
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 