Videos | 18 Aug 2021

Watch: Taliban hold first news conference in Kabul

At their first news conference after their takeover in Afghanistan, the Taliban leaders hinted at a rule unlike their earlier brutal regime. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s chief spokesman assured peace and stability in the region. He also promised to allow women to work and study. Many are not yet convinced by their vows of moderation. Will the world look past their history of violence and repression?