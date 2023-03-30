Watch: Narrow alleyways of Deira turn into massive dining areas for Iftar during Ramadan

We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
Be up close and personal with the moon this Eid. Running until the 8th of May at Oli Oli children’s museum, families with young children can get a chance to see a unique art installation in the form of a 5-metre replica of the Moon
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
In honour of UAE's flag day, the national flag is hoisted at the Galadari Group head office
Sharjah International Book Fair has opened its doors for the 40th edition, bringing over 15m books to the Sharjah Expo Centre. Video by Muhammad Sajjad and Abdul Karim Hanif